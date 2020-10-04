Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.43.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 2.34.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $145,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,144,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $225,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,520.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 284,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,671,681 and sold 46,964 shares valued at $3,610,748. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 58.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 36.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,020.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 325,903 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

