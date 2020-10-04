Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CASA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $340.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Casa Systems by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

See Also: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.