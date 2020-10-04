Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.65% of Cass Information Systems worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 303.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 3,200 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $126,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $579.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

