Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

