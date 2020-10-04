Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 119,395 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,395 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after buying an additional 3,218,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,053,000 after buying an additional 78,192 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,379,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 336,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after buying an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 388,915 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD opened at $9.31 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $77,671.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRWD. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

