Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of WesBanco worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.5% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WesBanco Inc has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

