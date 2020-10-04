Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,155 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Kaman worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 5.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN opened at $40.28 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Kaman had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Kaman news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $467,700.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.