Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.51 Million Position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Tronox worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3,838.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,309.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROX. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of TROX opened at $8.25 on Friday. Tronox Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 3.08.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.14 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tronox Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.