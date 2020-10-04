Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Editas Medicine by 2.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,178.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine Inc has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

