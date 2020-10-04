Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,926 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of First Merchants worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,563,000 after buying an additional 55,679 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 114,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.14.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

