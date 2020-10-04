Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,424 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of NBT Bancorp worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBTB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 111.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares in the company, valued at $434,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NBTB opened at $27.27 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

