Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Encore Wire worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 151.3% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 52,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $225,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Encore Wire stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $978.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $253.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

