ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.10.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $5,995,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 938,771 shares of company stock worth $52,990,573. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 252.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 430.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

