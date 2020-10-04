Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

