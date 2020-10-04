Citigroup Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $220.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.71.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $200.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -173.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $203.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $45,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,997 shares of company stock valued at $64,748,429. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $60,685,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,306,000 after buying an additional 414,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.