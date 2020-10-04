CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 24,476.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.