Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,583 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $12,135,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 411.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 949,232 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $4,250,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $3,750,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $1,829,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Coeur Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

