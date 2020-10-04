COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get COLLPLANT HOLDI/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN opened at $7.93 on Thursday. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 242.84% and a negative net margin of 392.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Research analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.