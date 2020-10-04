Commscope’s (COMM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

COMM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Commscope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commscope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Commscope stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.71. Commscope has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commscope will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Commscope by 1,076.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Commscope by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Commscope by 803.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commscope in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

