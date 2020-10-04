Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Sells $27,350.00 in Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,646.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $395.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.