Contrasting Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) & Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) and Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Neogen has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women's Health has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neogen and Aspira Women's Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen $418.17 million 8.85 $59.47 million $1.13 61.73 Aspira Women's Health $4.54 million 68.74 -$15.24 million N/A N/A

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than Aspira Women's Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Neogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Neogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neogen and Aspira Women's Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen 14.22% 8.53% 7.82% Aspira Women's Health -323.40% -177.99% -109.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Neogen and Aspira Women's Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen 0 2 1 0 2.33 Aspira Women's Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neogen presently has a consensus target price of $81.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Neogen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Neogen is more favorable than Aspira Women's Health.

Summary

Neogen beats Aspira Women's Health on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed, and grain processors and processors; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topical and diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segment's products are also used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

