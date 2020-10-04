CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,149,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 63,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth $1,503,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPLG shares. ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

