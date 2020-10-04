Craig Hallum Lowers Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Sell

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 2.34. Cardlytics has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $371,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $9,249,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 284,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,671,681 and sold 46,964 shares valued at $3,610,748. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,145,000 after buying an additional 1,129,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,815,000 after buying an additional 212,351 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 544,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.