Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 210,782 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 118.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,637,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after buying an additional 8,469,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 232.2% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 1,061,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 742,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $619.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 155.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.