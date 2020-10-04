Critical Comparison: Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) versus Nu Skin Enterprises (OTCMKTS:NUS)

Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medizone International and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medizone International N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 6.33% 17.60% 8.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medizone International and Nu Skin Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 0 5 3 0 2.38

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus price target of $55.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.94%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Medizone International.

Volatility and Risk

Medizone International has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Medizone International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medizone International and Nu Skin Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medizone International N/A N/A -$2.01 million N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $2.42 billion 1.19 $173.55 million $3.10 18.10

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Medizone International.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Medizone International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medizone International Company Profile

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. On May 8, 2018, Medizone International, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Nevada.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates walk-in centers and pick-up locations; and retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

