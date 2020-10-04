Critical Review: JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) vs. Pier 1 Imports (NASDAQ:PIRRQ)

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) and Pier 1 Imports (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares JanOne and Pier 1 Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JanOne -39.48% -127.84% -46.16% Pier 1 Imports N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for JanOne and Pier 1 Imports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Pier 1 Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JanOne and Pier 1 Imports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JanOne $35.10 million 0.26 -$11.96 million N/A N/A Pier 1 Imports $1.55 billion 0.00 -$198.83 million N/A N/A

JanOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pier 1 Imports.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of JanOne shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of JanOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Pier 1 Imports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

JanOne has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pier 1 Imports has a beta of 4.38, meaning that its share price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pier 1 Imports beats JanOne on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. It operates approximately 15 regional processing centers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company designs and develops wireless transceiver modules with technology that provides location-based service from mobile Internet of Things network. Further, it focuses on developing non-opioid painkillers. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of March 2, 2019, the Company operated 973 stores in the United States and 75 stores in Canada. It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

