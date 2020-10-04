Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

In other Cronos Group news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

