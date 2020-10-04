CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFB. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFB opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 555.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 2,046,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 675,168 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 61.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,045,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 398,606 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,470,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 397,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 287.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 252,294 shares during the last quarter.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

