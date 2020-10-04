CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.