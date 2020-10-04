Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.32). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.92 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUE shares. BidaskClub cut Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CUE opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.87. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

In other news, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $265,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cameron Gray bought 5,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 1,198.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 67.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 58,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 76.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

