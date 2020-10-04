Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 856,538 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 616.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.46. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $349,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,232 shares in the company, valued at $138,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $124,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,624. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

