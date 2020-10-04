D Fraser Bullock Sells 423 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director D Fraser Bullock sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $15,651.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

D Fraser Bullock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, D Fraser Bullock sold 1,700 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $62,917.00.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $41.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 202.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 332.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 118,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 92.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 164,831 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

