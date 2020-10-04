David Francis Sells 6,246 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $427,288.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $67.84 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MAXIMUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

