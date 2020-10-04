Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s share price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 64,392,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,213% from the average daily volume of 2,783,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 3,351.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

