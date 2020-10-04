Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 121.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Diodes by 30.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Soong sold 101,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $5,216,085.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,453,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,813 shares of company stock worth $20,757,675. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

