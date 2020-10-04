Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:DYHG) Shares Down 0.2%

Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:DYHG) was down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.28 and last traded at $50.33. Approximately 996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:DYHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 20.00% of Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

