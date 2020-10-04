Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $445.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $385.00 to $445.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $433.78 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $435.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.96 and its 200 day moving average is $377.24.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,125,287 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

