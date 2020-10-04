Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $449.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $449.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. Stephens boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.69.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $433.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.24. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $435.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,818 shares of company stock worth $10,125,287. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,626,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

