Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of Dril-Quip worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $47,939.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,859.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,153.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $24.79 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.98 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRQ has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.