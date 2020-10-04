e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Stock Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $951.55 million, a PE ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,901.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $144,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,157 shares of company stock worth $6,628,739. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

