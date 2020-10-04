Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.54% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.77. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

