Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECHO. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $26.30 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $699.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

