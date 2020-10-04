Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 113,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

EDIT opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

