Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Encore Capital Group worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,713,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 267,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 152,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,503,000.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

