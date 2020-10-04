Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Johnson Rice raised Enphase Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.05. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,876.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

