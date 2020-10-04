Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.40.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.73. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $454,458.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,165.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 366,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,134,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

