Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) by 436.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Equinox Gold Cp were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,881,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after buying an additional 1,282,910 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter worth $28,050,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter worth $12,510,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equinox Gold Cp by 102.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 462,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter worth $11,725,000.

EQX opened at $11.85 on Friday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

