EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

EZPW opened at $5.00 on Friday. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $275.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.64.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 690.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

