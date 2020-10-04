First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,103 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 20.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 84,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in First Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. First Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.