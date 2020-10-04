Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Update

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of FND opened at $75.53 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $77.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $711,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 16,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,167,948 shares of company stock worth $416,398,088. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Floor & Decor by 15.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

